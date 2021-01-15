Hydroponics Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Hydroponics market is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Hydroponics is a technique of growing plants without the presence of soil and only in the availability of water and light. The micronutrients and macronutrients are dissolved in the water supplied to the plants, through which the plants absorb nutrients required for their development. Through this process, the plants get everything they need throughout the cultivation process, which in turn, provides a faster growth to the plants.

The increasing popularity of vertical cultivation due to lack of availability of arable land with increasing industrialization and urbanization across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing exponential population has further increased the production of crops from the hydroponic technique as it offers faster development and growth of plants. Moreover, the key players are incessantly developing equipment and efficient nutrients that would cater to plant growth.

The global hydroponics market is further analyzed on the basis geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe held a significant position in the global hydroponics market in 2018. Europe largely dwells itself in the practice of smart greenhouse horticulture. Moreover, the Netherlands is one of the largest adopters of the hydroponic technique for crop production. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit a considerable growth rate in the global hydroponics market during the forecast period. Agriculture is the most important and economy-driving sector of India, owing to which, the adoption of the hydroponic technique is anticipated to take place in the near future.

Global Hydroponics Market Segmentation



By System



Liquid Hydroponic Systems

Aggregate Hydroponic Systems

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others (LED Lighting)

Regional Analysis

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Advanced Hydroponic of Holland

Advanced Nutrients Ltd.

American Hydroponics

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Botanicare

CityCrop Automated Indoor Farming Ltd.

CleanGrow

CropKing Inc.

Emerald Harvest Co.

EZ-Gro Inc.

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.

General Hydroponics Inc.

Humboldt Nutrients

Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Logiqs B.V.

Lumigrow Inc.

Mills Nutrients

Perfect Grower, Inc.

Planet Natural

Plant Fuel Nutrients LLC

Zero Carbon Food Ltd.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

