Europe Sustainable Footwear Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The European sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing promotion of sustainable and ethical practices across the region’s shoe industry. In addition to this, the region’s market players growing focus on the development of alternatives fabrics that can replace the leather, using either synthetic, recycled, or plant-based materials, such as cork, bark or leaves will also foster the market growth.
Furthermore, the region also holds several strict regulations regarding the import of shoes in European countries. For instance, if the shoes being imported to Europe are made up of material sourced from animals or plant it has to comply with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Additionally, the increased penetration of e-commerce across the region is also expected to present new growth opportunities for the market. The strong social media presence of brands such as Adidas, Puma, and many more will also aid in increasing the popularity of sustainable footwear across the region.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered-
o By Type
o By End-Users
- Regions Covered-
o Europe
Competitive Landscape- Adidas AG, Timberland, VEJA, Salt-Water Sandals UK Ltd.
Europe Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
By End-User
- Men
- Women
- Children
Europe Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
