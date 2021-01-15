Europe Sustainable Footwear Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The European sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing promotion of sustainable and ethical practices across the region’s shoe industry. In addition to this, the region’s market players growing focus on the development of alternatives fabrics that can replace the leather, using either synthetic, recycled, or plant-based materials, such as cork, bark or leaves will also foster the market growth.

Furthermore, the region also holds several strict regulations regarding the import of shoes in European countries. For instance, if the shoes being imported to Europe are made up of material sourced from animals or plant it has to comply with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Additionally, the increased penetration of e-commerce across the region is also expected to present new growth opportunities for the market. The strong social media presence of brands such as Adidas, Puma, and many more will also aid in increasing the popularity of sustainable footwear across the region.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered-

o By Type

o By End-Users

Regions Covered-

o Europe

Competitive Landscape- Adidas AG, Timberland, VEJA, Salt-Water Sandals UK Ltd.

Europe Sustainable Footwear Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Athletic

Non-Athletic

By End-User

Men

Women

Children

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

