Helicopter Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global commercial helicopter market size was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing use of helicopters and firefighting activities in emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue (SAR) are expected to fuel growth. The industry is expected to see a surge in demand for rotorcraft in the oil and gas sector to carry out a variety of offshore applications. The global demand for helicopters will witness significant growth due to the broad application base in law enforcement, public safety and other public safety missions.

A full report of Helicopter Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/helicopters-market/41518/

Some of the key players operating in the global helicopters market includeAirbus Helicopters SAS, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., The Boeing Company, Robinson Helicopter Company, Korea Aerospace Industries, AgustaWestland, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

Helicopter Market Segmentations

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Military

Civil & Commercial

By Application

Military

Civil & Commercial

By Component & System

Airframe

Engines

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Helicopter Market Report

What was the Helicopter Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Helicopter Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Helicopter Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404