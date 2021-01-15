Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global automated guided vehicle market size was valued at $5.21 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $13.52 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16% during forecast period.

The growth of the AGV market is driven by increasing demand for automation in material handling across industries, changing demand from mass production to mass customization, the increasing popularity of e-commerce due to COVID-19, and improved safety standards at the workplace. Furthermore, industrial growth in emerging economies, the presence of the intralogistics sector in Southeast Asia, and the growing adoption of industrial automation by small and medium-sized enterprises are likely to fuel market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 did not give industries and businesses time to prepare for or protect against losses. The market scenario is ambiguous and can rise or fall steeply depending on the actions taken and the outcomes of the organization. This outbreak has affected countless industries around the world. This has contributed to the closure or suspension of manufacturing operations in most industrial units around the world. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has a huge impact on sectors such as aviation, automotive, manufacturing and food and beverage. Several countries around the world have suspended domestic and international travel operations to control the spread of COVID-19. This is expected to reduce demand for aircraft, reduce aircraft production, and result in significant lost revenue. The automotive industry is one of the major sectors suffering significant losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply and demand of automobiles has been affected globally as a result of closures and closures of manufacturing units in several countries around the world. COVID-19 has spread all over the world, starting with APAC, to Europe, and is now accelerating in North America. COVID-19 has affected almost all continents. However, in the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom, the number of diagnostic cases has increased dramatically. COVID-19 has had a serious global impact on various sectors that will have a significant impact on the AGV market.

Key players profiled in the Automated guided vehicle market report include BALYO, Daifuku Co., Ltd., E&K Automation GmbH, inVia Robotics, Inc., JBT, KUKA AG, Oceaneering International, Inc., Seegrid Corporation, SSI Schaefer, Toyota Material Handling, and others.

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Segmentations

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Tow vehicles

Unit load carriers

Pallet trucks

Assembly line vehicles

Forklift Trucks

By Navigation technology

Laser guidance

Magnetic guidance

Inductive guidance

Optical tape guidance

Vision guidance

Others

By Application

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Assembly

Packaging

Waste handling

By Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & beverages

Aerospace

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail

others

By Mode of operation

Indoor

Outdoor

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Guided Vehicle Market Report

What was the Automated Guided Vehicle Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Automated Guided Vehicle Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

