Compression Garments Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2026

The global compression garments market is estimated to record a substantial CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Growing awareness regarding the prevalence and treatment of ailments such as lymphedema, DVT, CVD, diabetes foot, among others is underpinning the demand and adoption of compression garments for therapeutic applications. Chronic venous disorder (CVD) is the most prevalent venous disorder of the venous system of the lower extremities and affects about 5% to 30% of adults, prevalent among the aged. It is also more common among women than in men. Typical CVD manifestations include reticular veins, varicose veins, edema, pigmentation, eczema, and healed and active venous ulcers.

Further, the rising number of cosmetic and breast augmentation surgeries has been aiding the growth of the market. Compression garments used in post-liposuction therapy are designed to provide maximum support and give the body the desired shape in a shorter duration. The effective use of compression garments has also been proven to be effective not only in slimming and shaping the body in the recovery phase but also in reducing post-op complications, which are associated with liposuction procedures.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- 3M Co., Bauerfeind AG, L&R Group, Leonisa, and LIPOELASTIC A.S.

Global Compression Garments Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Shapewear

Compression Tapes

Facial Garments

Full Body Garments

Lower and Upper Extremities Garments

By Application

Healthcare

Sports

Slimwear

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy and Offline Retail

Online

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

