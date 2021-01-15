North American Compression Garments Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

North American compression garments are estimated to display a steady CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). Factors such as an increase in the spending power of millennials, high adoption of online platforms for researching the product, inclination toward new technology, and high urbanization are driving the growth of the compression garments market. The US is the leading market for compression garments in North America. Millennials, or the digital generation, have the potential to increase revenues to unprecedented levels and drive the market as they are tech-savvy and are more open to opting for non-conventional methods and products to make their recovery phases. In both the US and Canada, millennials are the largest working population. In 2019, as per the Canadian Government, 37% of the total Canadian workforce comprised millennials, and this consumer group is more open to buying compression garments for daily wear applications, including travel and office wearing to combat fatigue and slimwear applications, thus driving the market for compression garments in the region.

However, the compression garments market, especially the healthcare and slimwear segments in North America, has been experiencing stagnation over the past few years due to a decrease in birth rates and market maturity, which has presented some impact on the healthcare application segment of compression garments. The falling birth rates have led to a shift in the population of the region. The older population has been growing tremendously, thus offsetting the difference created by falling pregnancies and rising surgeries. Furthermore, there is saturation due to the high market penetration by existing vendors.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast Period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

Countries Covered- The US and Canada

Competitive Landscape- 3M; Bauerfeind USA, Inc.; L&R USA INC.; Leonisa; and SIGVARIS GROUP

North American Compression Garments Market Report Segment

By Product Type

Bottoms

Compression Tapes

Facial Garments

Full Body Garments

Lower and Upper Extremities Garments

Tops

By Application

Healthcare

Sports

Slimwear

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy and Offline Retail

Online

US

Canada

