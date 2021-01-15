US Compression Garments Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The US compression garments market is estimated to exhibit a sturdy CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The country has been witnessing increased occurrences of diabetes and chronic diseases in recent times. The prevalence of diabetes is more common among the elderly. For instance, in the population aged 65 years or more, the prevalence of diagnosed diabetes was about 15.3%, representing about 5.4 million people in the US. Furthermore, the incidence of chronic wounds, mainly foot ulcers, rises in approximately 30.3 million people diagnosed with diabetes in the US every year, which results in an increased demand for compression garments in the country.
In addition, acute wounds such as surgical site infections (SSI) are another major concern in overall health care in the US. It is the second leading cause of hospital-acquired infections costing approximately $3.5 to $10 billion every year. The number of burn incidences is also rising in the US. For instance, between 2011 and 2015, approximately 486,000 burn injury cases were recorded at emergency departments of healthcare facilities. The main reason for the high development of the market in the US is the high and rising use of compression garments, both elastic and pneumatic, in almost all applications, and the market is expected to maintain steady demand opportunities, growing at a hefty CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel
- Country Covered- the US
- Competitive Landscape- 3M; Bauerfeind USA, Inc.; L&R USA INC.; Leonisa; and SIGVARIS GROUP
US Compression Garments Market Report Segment
By Product Type
- Shapewear
- Compression Tapes
- Facial Garments
- Full Body Garments
- Lower and Upper Extremities Garments
By Application
- Healthcare
- Sports
- Slimwear
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacy and Offline Retail
- Online
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Activities
- Adidas AG
- AIROS Medical, Inc.
- ASICS America Corp.
- Bauerfeind USA, Inc.
