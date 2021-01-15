Nuclear Medicine Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The global nuclear medicine market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the significant need to minimize and mitigate the risk of accidental radiation exposure to the patient. Nuclear medicine is a medical technology that uses radioactive traces to examine organ functions, structure and treating diseases. It is a specialized area of radiology in which very small amounts of radioactive elements or radiopharmaceuticals are used due to which it has significant demand in the medical industry. Two most commonly used nuclear medicine imaging include Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography and Positron Emission Tomography.

Nuclear medicine is used to treat various diseases and abnormalities primarily at the early stage such are thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism, lymphomas and bone pain from some types of cancer. This will create enormous opportunities for the nuclear medicine market across the globe. One of the major factors driving the growth is the unreliability of X-ray. X-ray passes through soft tissues such as muscles, intestines, and blood vessels and so on. It is very hard to make a visual image of these tissues. On the other hand, nuclear medicine is capable of capturing visual images as well as functions of these organs and tissues. The level of function of the organs or tissues is indicated by the extent up to which radiopharmaceutical is absorbed. Thus, to study organs and tissue, the demand for nuclear imaging is rising across the globe.

Sometimes gathering information about the patient’s organs or tissues affected by diseases is more expensive and can be pain-inducing or risky. However, nuclear medicine is painless, safe and it can gather information very easily and on top of that, it is cost-effective too. Due to which more and more healthcare institutions are considering the use of nuclear medicine. Additionally, PET (positron emission tomography) scans and SPECT (Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) scans are precise and accurate than traditional scans. These scans can be used in integration with CT scan too by which the results are more precise and accurate than ever. Doctors are preferring nuclear medicine more which drives the growth of the nuclear medicine industry.

This medical technology is able to identify the diseases and abnormalities very early before any medical issue is visible with the help of other diagnostic tests. Due to which, the disease can be treated early in its course before it spreads or gets worse. Moreover, other than diagnostic purpose nuclear imaging has other valuable therapeutic applications too including blood imbalances, thyroid cancer, hyperthyroidism and other types of cancers too. Additionally, too much radiation can lead to increased risk of cancer however, radiations levels of nuclear medicine is really less and can be compared to CT scan or X-ray. As a result, these medicines are considered non-invasive and safe. Hence increase the market growth of the nuclear medicine market.

Global Nuclear Medicine Market-Segmentation

Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Technology

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Therapeutics

Alpha Emitters

Beta Emitters

Brachytherapy

Global Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

Thyroid

Neurology

Oncology

Cardiology

Others (Gastrointestinal)

Global Nuclear Medicine Market -Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle-East and Africa

Company Profiles

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

Bracco S.p.A

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Curium Pharma

Eckert & Ziegler Group

General Electric Co.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Lucerno Dynamics, LLC

Nordion, a company of Sotera Health LLC

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Pharmalucence, Inc.

Positron Corp.

Rotem Industries Ltd.

Syntermed Inc.

