Drone Analytics Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

The global drone analytics market is expected to record a CAGR of 28.25% in the forecast period 2019-2025. The drone analytics market has evolved rapidly due to the demand for an end-to-end ecosystem that only collects data. It also provides field intelligence with vast business value. The trend to extract flight information from drones is a key factor in strengthening the market. Products from various service providers offering infrastructure that combine drone-captured images, video, and LiDAR have made great strides in the market. Cloud-based data visualization and analytics platforms have gained popularity over the past few years. The proliferation of data captured by drones has increased the need for artificial intelligence and data science services.

The following players are covered in this report:

Agribotix

Aerovironment

Dronedeploy

Delta Drone

ESRi

Precisionhawk

Viatechnik

Pix4d

Kespry

Sentera

Drone Analytics Market segmentation by Type

On-Premises

On-Demand

Drone Analytics Market segmentation by Segmentation

Agriculture & Forestry

Construction

Insurance

Mining & Quarrying

Utility

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Transportation

