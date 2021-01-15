Drone Logistic and Transportation Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The drone logistics and transportation market is expected to record a CAGR of over 18.9% over the forecast period. Transport drones are rapidly becoming a large part of the modern logistics industry. Drone logistics and transportation can be associated with applications such as disaster recovery, shipping, and warehousing, all witnessing significant growth potential. Along with various initiatives undertaken by government agencies in various regions to support the logistics and transportation markets. You can see the growth of the market is accelerating. Transport drones can affect sea freight by making the inspection and review process simpler. For railroads, transport drones can be deployed on the train to deliver packages when approaching a specific destination. In addition, the use of drones is expected to certainly affect air transport and make the process more efficient overall.

The following players are covered in this report:

FedEx (US)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US)

DHL International GmbH (Germany)

Amazon (US)

PINC Solutions (US)

CANA Advisors (US)

Drone Delivery Canada (Canada)

DroneScan (South Africa)

Hardis Group (France)

Skysense, Inc. (US)

Drone Logistic and Transportation Market segmentation by Solution

Overview

Warehousing

Shipping

Infrastructure

Software

Drone Logistic and Transportation Market segmentation by Sector

Overview

Military

Commercial

Scope of the Report

