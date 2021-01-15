Body In White Market Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Body In White Market for automotive is projected to reach USD 90.5 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 77.0 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 2%.

Along with increasing global vehicle production of passenger cars, electric vehicles, light commercial vehicles, mid- and mid-size commercial vehicles, the reduction in vehicle weight to meet fuel economy and emission standards is expected to revitalize the market.

Key Market Players

The body in white market is led by globally and regionally established players such as Gestamp Automoción (Spain), Voestalpine Group (Austria), Magna (Canada), Benteler International (Austria), CIE Automotive (Spain), Tower International (US),

Based on Construction Type, the given market has been segmented as follows:

Monocoque

Frame Mounted

Based on Manufacturing Method, the market has been segmented as follows:

Cold Stamping

Hot Stamping

Roll Forming

Other Methods

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Body In White industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Body In White Market Report

1. What was the Body In White Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Body In White Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Body In White Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

