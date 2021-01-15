Botanical Extracts Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Botanical Extracts Market was valued at USD 3.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2017, to reach a value of USD 6.03 billion by 2025.

Plant extracts are concentrated plant materials that provide therapeutic properties. It is extracted by various methods such as cold pressing, steam distillation, solvent extraction, oil injection, etc.

The key players that are profiled in the report include Frutarom Ltd. (Israel), Kalsec Inc (U.S.), and Döhler GmbH (Germany), Nexira (France), Haldin Natural (Indonesia), Synthite Industries (India), MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Synergy Flavors (U.S.),

On the basis of source, the market has been segmented as follows:

Spices

Herbs

Flowers

Tea leaves

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Botanical Extracts industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Botanical Extracts Market Report

1. What was the Botanical Extracts Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Botanical Extracts Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Botanical Extracts Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

