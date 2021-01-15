Vertical Farming Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global vertical agriculture market size is valued at $2.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $127.7 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow at an annual average of 24% from 2019 to 2025. Vertical farming is an innovative approach used to produce food and medicinal plants. Vertically stacked layers such as skyscrapers, used warehouses, or shipping containers. It promotes nutritious and quality fresh food in large quantities, without resorting to favorable weather, high water use, skilled labor and high soil fertility. It also ensures stable yields and consistency in crop production throughout the year, along with climate control, and is not affected by external environmental factors such as diseases, pests or predator attacks.

A full report of Vertical Farming Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/vertical-farming-size-market/32354/

Competitive Analysis

The key players profiled in the report include 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution, AMHYDRO (American Hydroponics), Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd, Hort Americas, Illumitex Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Urban Crop Solutions, and Sky Greens. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their position in vertical farming market.

Vertical Farming Market Segments:

By Structure

Building-based Vertical Farms

Container-based Vertical Farms

By Component

Irrigation Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Building Material

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Vertical Farming Market Report

What was the Vertical Farming Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Vertical Farming Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vertical Farming Market was the market leader in 2018?

the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404