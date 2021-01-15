Flame Detectors Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

Flame Detectors Market size is estimated to grow at over 6% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, and is predicted to be valued over USD 3 billion by 2025.

Over the past few years, flame detector manufacturers have provided the latest technology and more advanced features to increase their resistance to false alarms, which is becoming a new trend in the global flame detector market. The main drivers of growth in the global flame detector market are the increased adoption of flame detectors in the oil and gas industry, exploration of new mining sites increasing the need for flame detectors, the rapid increase in demand for flame detectors in the automation sector, safety regulations established for hazardous areas Is becoming increasingly stringent, and the need for comprehensive flame detector solutions in various sectors is some of the growth drivers responsible for the growth of the global flame detector market. On the other hand, the staggering of the minerals and mining industry worldwide and the high implementation and maintenance costs of flame detectors are becoming the major constraints of the global flame detector market.

Flame Detectors Market Segments:

Market by Product

Single IR

Single UV

Dual IR or UV

Multi IR

Others

Market by Industry

BFSI

Hospitality &Travel

Healthcare

Transportation &Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Mining

Oil and Gas

Others

Market by Service

Support & Maintenance

Managed Services

Engineering Services

Others

Key Players

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Bosch Security Systems

Honeywell International, Inc.

Tyco International Limited

Spectrex, Inc.

Johnson Controls

United Technologies Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

General Monitors, Inc.

Geographic Coverage



