Drone Sensor Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global drone sensor market is expected to increase the forecast period with an annual average growth rate of 25.86%. Drones are officially known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems (UAS) or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). Basically, a drone is a machine that floats in the air. These flying machines can be configured remotely or fly independently via a software controlled flight plan in an embedded system that works with GPS and onboard sensors. Drones are disrupting business in several sectors such as agriculture, traffic management and homeland security. Drones help capture real-time data with high accuracy. The main applications of drones include real-time surveillance, traffic monitoring, crop condition monitoring, and goods delivery. These drones consist of different types of sensors such as inertial sensors, pressure sensors and position sensors to help the drone provide real-time data.

The following players are covered in this report:

TE Connectivity

Raytheon

Trimble

TDK Invensense

Sparton Navex

Bosch Sensortec

Flir Systems

KVH Industries

AMS AG

Lord Microstrain

Systron Donner Inertial

Leddartech

Yost Labs

SBG Systems

Velodyne LiDAR

Drone Sensor Market segmentation by Type

Position Sensors (GPS, GNSS)

Pressure Sensors (Barometric, Differential)

Current Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Light Sensors

Altimeter Sensors

Others

Drone Sensor Market segmentation by Application

VTOL Platform

Fixed Wing Platform

Hybrid Platform

