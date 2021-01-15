Drone Services Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The drone services market is expected to grow at a rate of 48.32% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The services included in the drone service are mapping, monitoring, aerial photography and surveillance. Drones are commonly referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are flying robots controlled by software with various sensors and built-in GPS. Typically, drones are used by military personnel in combat zones to protect pilots’ lives and as a cost-effective alternative to aircraft. Drone services are of widespread benefit in remote locations and in victimized areas.

The following players are covered in this report:

Airware

Aerobo

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.

Sky-Futures Ltd.

Sensefly Ltd.

Unmanned Experts Inc.

Sharper Shape Inc.

Dronedeploy Inc.

Prioria Robotics Holdings Inc.

Drone Services Market segmentation by Type

Fixed wing Drone

Multirotor Drone

Drone Services Market segmentation by Application

Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Mapping & Surveying

3D Modeling

Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

Product Delivery

Others

