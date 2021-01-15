Coiled Tubing Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2025

The global coil tubing market size is valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2025. Well intervention services are a key factor driving growth. The main advantage of coiled tubing over wired is that since electrons do not depend on gravity, chemicals can be pumped into wells of very variably wells through product use. The need to maximize oil and gas production in well-developed wells is expected to play a key role in driving market growth.

Coiled Tubing Market: Market Participants

Halliburton Co

Baker Hughes Inc.

Weatherford International

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Nabors Industries

Archer Limited

C&J Energy Services

Trican Well Services Ltd

Calfrac Well Services Ltd

RPC Inc.

Global Coiled Tubing Market Segmentation

Based on service:

Well intervention

Well Cleaning & Pumping Operations

Well Completions & Mechanical Operations

Drilling Service

Others (Fishing, fracturing, wireline logging, and inspection)

Based on the application:

Onshore

Offshore

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

