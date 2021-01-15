WiFi as a Service Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global managed Wi-Fi market is expected to grow by 15% in 2025 to reach USD 11.7 billion. Managed Wi-Fi provides a cost-effective solution that allows remote management of Wi-Fi and provides a high level of access. Speed bandwidth, algorithms customized for commercial or residential use, and seamless roaming authentication. Managed Wi-Fi includes solutions and services from service planning and design to providing uninterrupted network Internet access.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Digital Camera market are –Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Rogers Communication Inc.(U.S.),Singapore Telecommunications Limited(Singapore),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company(U.S.),Fujitsu Limited(Japan),Big Air Group Limited(Australia),Ruckus Wireless(U.S.),IPASS Inc.(U.S),Zebra Technologies Corporation(U.S.) and among the others.

Market Segmentation

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Solution

Access Points

Wlan Controllers

Wireless Hotspot Gateways

Others

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Vertical

Education

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by WiFi as a Service Market Report

What was the WiFi as a Service Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of WiFi as a Service Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the WiFi as a Service Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

