WiFi as a Service Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global managed Wi-Fi market is expected to grow by 15% in 2025 to reach USD 11.7 billion. Managed Wi-Fi provides a cost-effective solution that allows remote management of Wi-Fi and provides a high level of access. Speed bandwidth, algorithms customized for commercial or residential use, and seamless roaming authentication. Managed Wi-Fi includes solutions and services from service planning and design to providing uninterrupted network Internet access.
Key Players
The prominent players in the market of Digital Camera market are –Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Rogers Communication Inc.(U.S.),Singapore Telecommunications Limited(Singapore),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company(U.S.),Fujitsu Limited(Japan),Big Air Group Limited(Australia),Ruckus Wireless(U.S.),IPASS Inc.(U.S),Zebra Technologies Corporation(U.S.) and among the others.
Market Segmentation
Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Solution
- Access Points
- Wlan Controllers
- Wireless Hotspot Gateways
- Others
Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Global WiFi as a Service Market, By Vertical
- Education
- Retail
- Travel and Hospitality
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- IT and Telecom
- Transportation and Logistics
- Government and Public Sector
- Others
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
