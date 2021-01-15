Automotive Test Equipment Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The global automotive test equipment market size is projected to grow at an annual average of 4% over the forecast period, reaching $3.7 billion in 2025 from $3 billion in 2020. The automotive industry is the electronic architecture of vehicles. The growing demand for safety and comfort features has led to tremendous innovation and R&D efforts in electronic component testing and government compliance by OEMs and automotive suppliers. In addition, the overall weight of the vehicle has increased due to the integration of electronic functions. Regulations on vehicle fuel consumption and emissions will increase the demand for the automotive test equipment market.

Key market players

The global automotive test equipment market is dominated by major players such as ABB (Switzerland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Horiba Ltd(Japan), Honeywell (US), Siemens AG (Germany), and Delphi Technologies (UK). These companies have strong distribution networks at a global level. In addition, these companies offer an extensive range of products in the aftermarket. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product development, partnership, and expansion.

Market Analysis

Product Analysis

Chassis Dynamometer

Engine Dynamometer

Wheel Alignment Tester

Vehicle Emission Test System

Vehicle Analysis

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Application Tool Analysis

Handheld Scan Tool

Mobile Device-Based Scan Tool

PC/Laptop-Based Scan Tool

