Social Media Analytics Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The social media analytics market was valued at USD 5.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 206.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period 2020-2025. Social media analytics is widely regarded as an important business and is a marketing tool in today’s business scenario. Companies around the world are using social media analytics to gain actionable insights into consumer perception and improve their service and product portfolios.

Key Market Players Profiled

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Netbase Solutions, Inc.

Hootsuite Media, Inc.

Tableau Software

Crimson Hexagon

SAS Institute

com Inc.

Social Media Analytics Market Key Segments:

The social media analytics market is segmented based on application, end user, and geography.

By Application

Customer Segmentation & Targeting

Competitor Benchmarking

Multichannel Campaign Management

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Management

By End User

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others (BFSI, Healthcare)

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Social Media Analytics Market Report

What was the Social Media Analytics Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Social Media Analytics Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Social Media Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

