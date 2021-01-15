Diesel Power Engine Market Size ; Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The diesel-powered engine market is valued at $8.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $89.9 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing demand for stable and uninterrupted power is an important aspect of increasing market revenue for diesel powered engines, and increasing commercial sector investment will drive market growth. The Global Diesel Engine Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key segments, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive landscape, and factors playing an important role in the market.

A full report of Diesel Power Engine Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/diesel-power-engine-market/1236/

The major players include – Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., Rolls-Royce Holding PLC, Wartsila Oyj Abp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Man SE, Volvo Penta, Doosan Corp, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., Kubota Corp, among others.

Diesel Power Engine Market Key Segments:

This report segments the global diesel power engine market into:

Power Rating Analysis

5-1 MW

1-2 MW

2-5 MW

Above 5 MW

End-User Analysis

Off-Road Diesel Engine

On-Road Diesel Engine

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Diesel Power Engine Market Report

What was the Diesel Power Engine Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

What will be the CAGR of Diesel Power Engine Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Diesel Power Engine Market was the market leader in 2018?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404