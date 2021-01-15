Eclinical Solutions Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The EClinical Solutions Market is expected to record a 12.24% CAGR globally by 2025. eClinical is a term used in the field of biopharmaceuticals. eClinical solutions accelerate clinical development processes by managing clinical skills and expertise. eClinical solutions accelerate clinical development processes by managing clinical skills and expertise. As clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries increase, the demand for eClinical solutions is increasing. In emerging countries such as Korea, Taiwan and India, there is a significant trend of outsourcing eClinical solutions due to large patient pools and low operating costs.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM Watson Health (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Medidata Solutions Inc. (US)

BioClinica (US)

DATATRAK International, Inc. (US)

PAREXEL International Corporation (US)

CRF Health (US)

ERT (US)

eClinical Solutions (US)

Eclinical Solutions Market segmentation by Type

ECOA

EDC & CDMS

Clinical analytics platforms

Clinical data integration platforms

Safety solutions

CTMS

Eclinical Solutions Market segmentation by Application

Hospitals

CROs

Academic institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

