E-Compass Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2019-2025

The E-Compass Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2025. E-compass is an electrical device designed to detect the direction and magnitude of an external magnetic field. Most mobile devices have built-in e-compass to enhance global positioning capabilities. It is used for navigation purposes and is widely used in a variety of applications, including surveying, transportation, aerospace and defense. An electronic compass is an electronic compass that uses a magnetometer and accelerometer.

The following players are covered in this report:

Aichi Steel Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ST Microelectronics

Magnachip Semiconductor

Invensense Inc.

Memsic Inc.

Oceanserver Technologies Inc.

PNI Sensors Corporation

E-Compass Market segmentation by Type

Fluxgate

Hall-Effect

Magneto resistive

Others

E-Compass Market segmentation by Application

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Surveying

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global E-Compass industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by E-Compass Market Report

1. What was the E-Compass Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of E-Compass Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the E-Compass Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

