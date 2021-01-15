Eddy Current Testing Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Eddy Current Testing (ECT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% between 2019 and 2025. Eddy current testing is a type of electromagnetic test used in non-destructive testing. In eddy current testing, electromagnetic induction is used to determine surface and subsurface defects in conductive materials. Government’s increasing safety regulations are one of the key drivers supporting the growth of the eddy current testing market. Eddy current testing is gaining popularity due to its advantages such as sensitivity to surface defects, accurate conductivity measurement, detection through surface coating, and portability.

The following players are covered in this report:

ROLAND ELECTRONIC

Eddyfi

Criterion NDT，Inc

Salem Design & Manufacturing

Zetec

Olympus Corporation

IBG Eddy Current Systems

GE Inspection Technologies

Electronic & Engineering Company

Eddy Current Testing Market segmentation by Type

Small Bandwidth

Large Bandwidth

Eddy Current Testing Market segmentation by Application

Aerospace

Rail

Automotive

Others

Scope of the Report

Key Questions Answered by Eddy Current Testing Market Report

1. What was the Eddy Current Testing Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Eddy Current Testing Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Eddy Current Testing Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

