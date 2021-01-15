Edge AI Hardware Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The edge AI hardware market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Edge AI hardware is a variety of devices and equipment used to power and process a variety of AI-based robots and devices. These hardware products, including processors, sensors, cameras, etc., are used to integrate and improve the processing of these AI devices by processing data on the device itself without the need for cloud systems or cloud computing. The scope of the Edge AI Hardware market primarily includes processors, sensors, and cameras that address cognitive computing needs. These devices are used to power and process a variety of AI-powered devices. The different types of processors used in edge AI devices include semiconductor products such as central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and application specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

The following players are covered in this report:

Intel

NVIDIA

Samsung

Huawei

Google

MediaTek

Xilinx

Imagination Technologies

Microsoft

Edge AI Hardware Market segmentation by Type

Smartphones

Cameras

Robots

Automobile

Smart Speakers

Wearables

Smart Mirror

Edge AI Hardware Market segmentation by Application

City Surveillance

Mobile Internet

Others

