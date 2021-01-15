Edge AI Software Market Growth, Size, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software market size to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period 2019-2025. Edge artificial intelligence (AI) software is a combination of edge computing technology and machine learning. This AI software automatically transforms raw data into motion or events, predictions, and insights without costly data and big data analysis. The software tools provided are in the form of frameworks and software development kits that provide the benefits of merging AI capabilities with software applications. In this edge AI software, AI algorithms are processed on hardware devices with the help of sensors and signals. It can be handled independently without a connection, and decisions can be made, so there is no need to stay connected to the device.

The following players are covered in this report:

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

TIBCO

Cloudera

Nutanix

Foghorn Systems

SWIM.AI

Bragi

XNOR.AI

Edge AI Software Market segmentation by Type

Software Tools

Platforms

Edge AI Software Market segmentation by Application

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Edge AI Software Market Report

1. What was the Edge AI Software Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Edge AI Software Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Edge AI Software Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

