Brushless DC motor Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Brushless DC motor is a synchronous electric motor that is powered by DC source using an inverter or switching power supply in order to generate AC electric current. Brushless DC motors have several advantages over other types of motors such as higher controllability, excellent efficiency, and longer life span. Due to all these advantages offered by the brushless DC motors, these are extensively used in various application such as in consumer electronics, transport, and heating and ventilation. In addition, these motors are also used in service robots which are used in the field of service other than manufacturing.

Brushless DC motor market is growing with a considerable rate during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the global brushless DC motor market include wide application area for brushless DC motor in various industries and increasing automotive production. The automotive industry is one of the major end-use sectors for the brushless DC motor, and with the growing automotive production, the demand is estimated to grow for brushless DC motor, which in turn will propel the global brushless DC motor market. Moreover, growing industrialization is augmenting the demand for HVAC, which further give a boost to the growth of the global brushless DC motor market.

Global brushless DC motor market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is further bifurcated into inner rotor brushless DC motor and outer rotor brushless DC motor. Among these inner rotor, brushless DC motors are expected to contribute significantly as these are widely used in applications faster acceleration and deceleration of speed, and high starting torque are required. On the basis of end-user, the global brushless DC motor market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, and others. Miniaturized brushless DC motors are being increasingly adopted in the high-end consumer electronics market. These are extensively used in office equipment such as printing machines and electric curtains. In addition, these are used in high-end home appliances that include vacuum cleaners, DVD players, and air purifiers.

Global Brushless DC Motor Market Segmentation

By Type

Inner Rotor

Outer Rotor

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

