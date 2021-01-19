Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market is projected to expand with a rapid growth in the near future owing to the dynamic properties of CMC. The CMC material has equipped with superior wear and corrosion resistance coupled with higher strength retention at a high temperature which has generated the demand in sectors including automotive, aerospace and defense and so on. With the constant hike in fuel prices and demand for energy has generated the requirement for lightweight components such as CMC to improve fuel efficiency. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) along with other environment protection agency has outlined the standards to reduce the vehicle emissions as to improve fuel efficiency.

The governments of most of the growing economies such as India, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil and so on, have established greenhouse gas emission regulation authorities with the motive of reducing carbon emission and shifting to CMC over the forecast period due to the increasing pollution level in most of the cities. Moreover, these countries are focusing on the renewable energy sources and ceramic based composite material which can fuel the demand for the CMC market.

High strength material with reduced weight and high thermal stability has increased the acceptance of CMC. As ceramic composites possess high electrical conductivity along with high thermal stability proved to very useful in many electronic and thermal management application in the segments where high efficiency is crucial. It is due to the enhanced properties of the oxides such as no oxidation, high fracturing toughness and less cost in the manufacturing process are expected to propel the demand of CMC in aerospace and defense, energy and power applications. Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SiC/Sic) emerged as the biggest product segment in terms of size which accounts to around 40% of the overall market share.

An aerospace segment of the CMC market will likely witness robust development over the forecast period accrediting to lightweight, high-temperature stability, dynamic load resistance that are crucial for the manufacturing of aircraft components such as nozzles, blade, combustor liners, shrouds and so on. Superior abrasion resistance properties along with the low cost are expected to fuel the demand for aerospace segment under the CMC market. In high-pressure and low-pressure engine zones which are used for the manufacturing of the passenger segment aircraft use CMC over nickel alloy due to the better durability and performance.

Growing requirement of CMC in the defense sector will have a positive influence for this market, especially in the production of the military aircraft, and engines of the helicopter. The application of CMC in the military aircraft will expedite the market along with the various benefits associated with it such as minimum maintenance cost, fuel efficiency, and also enable in achieving power-to-weight ratio.

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market: – Segmentation

By Product Type

Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SiC/SiC)

Oxides/Oxides

Carbon/Carbon

Others (SIC/C)

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Electrical and Electronics

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market: – Segment by region

North America

The US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

