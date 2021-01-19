Global Advanced Ceramics Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global advanced ceramics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market include rapid advancements and innovations in the transport sector. The key manufacturers operating in the transport industry such as GE Aviation, Rolls Royce among others are also widely adopting these advanced ceramics in the manufacturing of aircraft as well as automobiles. Additionally, the advanced ceramic manufacturing companies are also introducing various advanced products to curb the application of electromobility. This, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of the global advanced ceramics market over the forecast period.
To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/advanced-ceramics-market
Further, the increased demand for light-weight, durable, and high heat resistant materials for the manufacturing of automobiles is also positively influencing the growth of the global advanced ceramics industry over the forecast period. Advanced ceramics in the transport industry is mainly used to form automotive bodies, chassis, and other components. Spark and glow plugs, parking distance control systems, oxygen sensors, PTC heaters, knocking sensors, and fuel injection systems are some other applications in which advanced ceramics are utilized. Thus, this wide adoption owing to the variety of properties possessed is likely to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Browse for Full Report [email protected] https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/advanced-ceramics-market
Global Advanced Ceramics Market – Segmentation
By Class Type
- Monolithic Ceramics
- Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Ceramic Coatings
By End-user Industry
- Electrical & Electronics
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Defense & Security
- Others
Global Advanced Ceramics Market – Segmentation by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Company Profiles
- 3M Co. (Ceradyne, Inc.)
- Applied Ceramics Inc.
- Axiom Materials, Inc.
- Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.
- CeramTec GmbH
- COI Ceramics Inc.
- CoorsTek Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- H.C. Starck GmbH
- International Ceramic Engineering (ICE)
- Kyocera Corp.
- Materion Corp.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials PLC
- Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
- Rauschert GmbH
- Rolls Royce Holding PLC
- Safran Group
- Saint-Gobain Advanced Ceramics LLC
- SGL Carbon SE
- UBE Industries, Ltd.
- Ultramet, Inc.
Reasons to Buying From us –
- We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors.
- More than 120 countries are for analysis.
- Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation.
- Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/advanced-ceramics-market
About Orion Market Research
Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Orion Market Research
Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari
Email: [email protected]
Contact no: +91 780-304-0404