Global Advanced Ceramics Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global advanced ceramics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market include rapid advancements and innovations in the transport sector. The key manufacturers operating in the transport industry such as GE Aviation, Rolls Royce among others are also widely adopting these advanced ceramics in the manufacturing of aircraft as well as automobiles. Additionally, the advanced ceramic manufacturing companies are also introducing various advanced products to curb the application of electromobility. This, in turn, is likely to drive the growth of the global advanced ceramics market over the forecast period.

Further, the increased demand for light-weight, durable, and high heat resistant materials for the manufacturing of automobiles is also positively influencing the growth of the global advanced ceramics industry over the forecast period. Advanced ceramics in the transport industry is mainly used to form automotive bodies, chassis, and other components. Spark and glow plugs, parking distance control systems, oxygen sensors, PTC heaters, knocking sensors, and fuel injection systems are some other applications in which advanced ceramics are utilized. Thus, this wide adoption owing to the variety of properties possessed is likely to bolster the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Advanced Ceramics Market – Segmentation

By Class Type

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

By End-user Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense & Security

Others

Global Advanced Ceramics Market – Segmentation by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

