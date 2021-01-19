Electric Motor Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global electric motor market is expected to grow at an annual average of 4.5% during the forecast period. Electric motors convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. Its components include rotors, bearings, stators, air gaps, windings and commutators. Factors such as angular movement, torque requirements, acceleration, speed and control make AC motors an ideal choice for robotic system manufacturers. Shunt, series, permanent magnet and others are different types of DC motors, and synchronous machines, reluctance motors and others are different types of AC motors.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nidec

Siemens

ABB

Regal Beloit

GE

Bosch

Emerson

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric

Broad-Ocean

Electric Motor Market segmentation by Type

AC Motor

DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

Electric Motor Market segmentation by Application

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicle

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

