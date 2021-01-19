Cloud Managed Services Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The global cloud managed services market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud managed services assist the business in enhancing the operations by outsourcing daily IT management to a cloud service provider. Moreover, it enables a user to choose which IT functions they would like to manage, and the rest will be done by the service provider. Cloud managed services include application and infrastructure level support. The service provider engineers manage everything from storage, network, operating system, and computing to complicated tools, applications, and software that run top of the infrastructure.

The major factor driving the cloud managed services market is the growing utilization of cloud services for computing and data storage. Moreover, cloud-based services are getting popular and are highly adopted across the globe owing to their cost-effectiveness and ability to store huge amounts of data very economically. Additionally, cloud managed services assist in improved security in organizations by providing continuous monitoring services hence contributing to the growth of the market. With the advent of big data and the need for a large amount of data generated is propelling the growth of cloud managed services industry.

Moreover, cloud managed services provide enhancements for IT operations such as managed security operations, network operations and others owing to which there is a high demand for these services. Further, drivers include growing utilization of cloud services in SME’s and boosting cloud services offerings from third parties. However, there is a high risk of private information leaks due to the lack of security technologies and hence hampering the growth of the market. In addition, third-party cloud-based applications have the possibility of data theft and data misuse on accounts of which companies do not prefer cloud services and hence restraining the growth of the market

The key players dominating the cloud managed services market include IBM Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies (China), and NEC Corporation (Japan). These players adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, products, and services offering expansion, geographical expansion, and partnership & collaboration to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in July 2019, IBM acquired RedHat for a total equity value of approximately $34 billion. The acquisition redefines the cloud market for business. Both the company’s primary objective is to accelerate innovations and provide hybrid cloud platform across the globe.

Global Cloud Managed Services Market- Segment

By Service Type

Infrastructure Services

Network Services

Security Services

Data Center Services

Mobility Services

Communication Services

By Deployment Models

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By End-User

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Government &Public Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Others

Global Cloud Managed Services Market- Regional

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Apps Associates, LLC

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

CenturyLink, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Civica Group, Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys, Ltd.

IT Convergence

NEC Corporation of America

Netfast Technology Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corp.

Nouveau Solutions, Ltd.

NTT Data Corp.

Onix

Pythian Group, Inc.

Relus Technologies, LLC.

Sionnach Ltd T/A Version 1

Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson

Trianz

Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

