Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The Internet of things (IoT) integration market is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. IoT integration service enables the organization to connect the organization’s data across several end-points and generate a contextual and holistic view of the user and operational data. For unifying the widely interconnected mesh of various devices, IoT integration services are being rigorously used in different communication protocols, multiple applications, and separate networks across the globe. The proliferation of IoT & connected devices along with transforming commercial and industrial landscape is creating demand for IoT integration service thereby, driving the growth of the global IoT integration market.

Growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and nearby workplace management solutions is a major factor supporting the deployment of IoT integration service. The organizations are motivating their employees to adopt the concept of BYOD. This is due to the fact that this concept enables the organization to cut its cost by not spending on corporate devices; further it enables workers to perform work from home. The rapid adoption of BYOD within the organizations is creating the demand for a common platform for all the devices that perform a variety of applications. For the connecting of several heterogeneous devices inside an enterprise, various enterprises are utilizing IoT integration services.

Request a Free Sample of our Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/iot-integration-market

The IoT integration platforms work on data locally and offer to automate corrective responses and can be utilized to store data on the cloud for getting better business insights for better decision making. By utilizing IoT integration service, enterprises can track the activity on their personal devices, monitor data, and identify web activities which the workers in the enterprise are not authorized to do. To make an effective business decision with improved visibility and enhanced control over the workplace, the utility of workplace management solution is increasing thereby, driving the growth of the global IoT integration market.

A full Report of Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/iot-integration-market

Current Market trends covered in the market report

The shift from service-centric to server-centric population

Significant adoption of diversified cloud services across the globe

New product launches and acquisition by key market players is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the IoT integration market

Growing adoption of smart devices driving the market growth

Rising data security, privacy concerns with a lack of interconnectivity and interoperability- the major factor to restrain the market growth

Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Segmentation

By Services

Advisory Services

Infrastructure and Workload Management

Device and Platform Management

Others (System Design and Architecture, and Network Protocol Management)

By Verticals

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others (Transportation and Logistics)

Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market – Segment by Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Aeris Communications, Inc.

Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

ATOS SE

Ayla Networks Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

DXC Technology Co.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Mulesoft, Inc.

NTT Data Corp.

Phitomas Sdn Bhd.

Smartbear Software Inc.

Softdel System Pte. Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/iot-integration-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404