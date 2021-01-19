Global Flame Retardant Market 2019 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2025

The growing utilization of flame retardant in various end-user industries such as building & construction, electronics, automotive and others are creating significant growth in the flame-retardant market. These industries are actively exploring advanced methods to meet current and proposed fire safety standards. The Furniture Flame Retardancy Partnership is a project in which industry leaders have teamed with EPA and non-governmental environmental groups to evaluate each alternative based on human health, environmental, performance and cost considerations. A wide variety of flame-retardant chemicals are used throughout the industry to meet fire safety standards for various types of foam. Therefore, increasing demand for flame-retardant based foams in various applications such as automotive and others propel the market growth.

The rising application in automotive creating significant growth in the flame-retardant market. PentaBDE and other flame retardants have been used in flexible and rigid foam seating and other components of automobile interiors. The industry has been shifting from pentaBDE in this application over the past several years. However, the foam in automobile seats must still meet applicable fire safety standards, thus flame retardants are still used. There is one additional pathway and route of exposure associated with foam in automobile seating that has not been previously discussed. Studies have shown that a phenomenon is known as “fogging” occurs inside vehicles when components of plastics and foam volatilize during use and deposit on windshields, creating a film.

Urgent need of eco-friendly flame retardant

The need for advancement in the flame-retardant chemicals such as the introduction of halogen-free flame retardant further provides an opportunity in the growth of the flame-retardant market. Halogenated compounds are one of the most commonly used classes of flame retardants. However halogenated flame retardant is biologically persistent and produces toxic, corrosive gases during combustion that threaten both water and air ecosystems. As a result, several governments, have created restrictions and/or bans on the use of specific halogenated flame retardants. There is, therefore, an immediate requirement to replace these halogenated flame retardants with more environmentally compatible alternative flame-retardant materials.

The introduction of polymer/inorganic composites has created significant growth in the flame-retardant market. Inorganic compounds such as aluminum hydroxide, 5 organic phosphates, red phosphorus (red-P), ammonium polyphosphate, silicone compounds and nanocomposites made with clays6 are typical instances of non-halogenated flame retardants due to environmentally friendly. Among the most promising flame-retardant additives are organoclays. In spite of the good potential of these alternatives, in generally higher levels of additions are required, resulting in a worsening of the matrix properties. Especially promising for their advantages over the traditional flame retardants has been the discovery of polymer nanocomposites. It enhances the fire retardancy and the mechanical properties, due to a high interphase specific area between nanometric filler and hosting matrix. Therefore, these environments friendly retardants are creating significant growth in the market.

Global Flame Retardant Market- Segmentation

By Type

Alumina Trihydrate

Antimony Oxide

Brominated Flame Retardants

Chlorinated Flame Retardants

Others (Phosphorous Flame Retardants)

By End-User Industry

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Textiles

Others (healthcare)

Global Flame Retardant Market– Segment by Region

