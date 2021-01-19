Asia-Pacific Toothpaste Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The Asia-Pacific toothpaste market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The toothpaste market is experiencing substantial growth in Asia-Pacific majorly owing to the rising awareness regarding oral health and hygiene among the people. Additionally, Japan has one of the highest base of geriatric population across the globe with a high awareness of oral health. The country is anticipated to be the major contributor to the growth of the Asia-Pacific toothpaste market along with the developing economies such as China and India.

The consciousness regarding toothpaste with cruelty-free signs is rising among the consumers. Hence, the natural toothpaste brands are rising in popularity in the region with the claims such as better for you as well as the planet. Additionally, the rising spending power of consumers across the region is aiding the growth of the sales of whitening formula toothpaste. In addition, the rising disposable income is also driving the shift from low-end-toothpaste to high-quality premium toothpaste thus increasing the average price of the toothpaste in the region.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment dominates the market in the base year?

Which segment will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Asia-Pacific Toothpaste Market Report Segment

By Product

Sensitivity

Whitening

Children’s

Herbal

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Asia-Pacific Toothpaste Market Report Segment by Region

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

Amway Corp.

Aekyung Industrial Co., Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Darlie (Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co.)

Johnson & Johnson

LG Corp.

Lion Corp.

