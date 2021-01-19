Electric Power Steering Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market is expected to record a 6.26% CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2025. Electric power steering (EPS) is powered by an electric motor to steer the wheels, while hydraulic power steering uses an oil tank and an integrated pump. The use of pumps in hydraulic power steering constantly loads the vehicle engine, affecting fuel consumption and vehicle performance. The power steering system provides the torque applied to the steering wheel to drive the vehicle.

EPS removes a variety of HPS components including pumps, fluids, hoses, pulleys and drive belts. Therefore, the electric steering system is lighter and smaller than the hydraulic system. Electric power steering (EPS) works with the help of electric motors and controls combined with sensors such as torque sensors. The electric motor is battery powered and uses power as the driver turns the vehicle’s wheels to support the steering movement.

The following players are covered in this report:

JteKT

Nexteer

ZF

Bosch

NSK

Hyundai Mobis

Showa

Delphi

Thyssenkrupp

Mitsubishi Electric

GKN

Federal Mogul

Electric Power Steering Market segmentation by Type

CEPS

PEPS

REPS

Electric Power Steering Market segmentation by Application

Industrial vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Others

