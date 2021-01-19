Machine Vision Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

According to the OMR analysis, the machine vision market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global machine vision market has witnessed a significant growth due to rise in automation in the industries. The global 3D machine vision technology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, component, industry vertical and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Recent development in machine vision technology involves the commercialization of algorithms and software tools that can process and measure pixels in 3D. However, 2D machine vision is most commonly used globally. In a manufacturing industry, 2D machine vision works very well when the product type and size is already known. The 3D machine vision is required when the product type and sizes are not defined. The system will fail when traditional method is used to analyze multiple product types on a conveyor belt. 3D machine vision technology is highly being adopted as it can generalize a pixel’s position, in the X and Y, as well as in the Z axes. Further, recent development in 3D machine vision technology such as sample-based identification (SBI) is expected to contribute in the 3D machine vision technology market in near future. SBI uses existing images as a reference for classifying it by features such as color or texture to unambiguously find objects, such as vegetables that are not packaged and have no suitable surface for bar codes. 3D machine vision is now more extensively used in automation and machine learning applications. In near future, the market for machine vision will grow significantly as the 3D machine vision technology market will be offering various benefits to manufacturing industry. The 3D machine vision can optimize production by detecting potential issues at a very early stage and automatically fixing them.

The global 3D machine vision technology market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America contributes a largest share in the global machine vision market, owing to the rapid development of automotive sector in the US. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global machine vision market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies of the region, especially in China and India.

