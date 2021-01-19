Global Confectionery Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The global confectionery market is anticipated to grow with considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The confectionary market has gained significant popularity across the globe owing to the increasing product innovations, retail market expansion, strong advertisement campaigns among others. Besides, the “better for you” sweets and candies demand is also increasing with consumers preferring a mix of healthy and indulgent treat options. This will also catalyze the growth of the global confectionery market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the emphasis of manufacturers on developing new flavors, packaging, and textures to suit the continuously changing consumer demands is also increased during recent years. The manufacturers are combining lower sugar content with other functional benefits in their confection offering to cater to the rising health concerns across the globe. This has significantly increased the adoption of confectionary products among health-conscious consumers. For instance, in April 2020, SamrtSweet launched plant-based low sugar chews. The low sugar treats will be available in watermelon, strawberry, and mango flavors. Moreover, the demand for premium treats that are expensive yet considered healthy and sophisticated by consumers is also increasing significantly in the last few decades. All these factors combined are anticipated to drive the growth of the global confectionery market during the forecast period.

Key questions addressed by the report

What is the market growth rate?

Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?

Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?

How COVID-19 impacted the market?

o Recovery Timeline

o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast

o Most affected region/segment

Who is the leader in the market?

How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?

Where is the investment opportunity?

Global Confectionery Market Report Segment

By Type

Sugar Confectionery

Chocolate Confectionery

Bakers Confectionery

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Channel

Global Confectionery Market Report By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

