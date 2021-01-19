Global Toothpaste Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2020-2026

The global toothpaste market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The daily usage of toothpaste aids in maintain cleanliness and freshens the mouth. Numerous advantages of toothpaste such as the rebuilding of enamel strength, protection against acids, protection against cavities, keeps teeth and gums healthy are the major factors driving the adoption of toothpaste. Additionally, the emphasis on maintaining personal appearance is increasing significantly among consumers. This trend is thereby raising the adoption of various toothpaste with whitening properties used to whiten the teeth thereby aiding the growth of the toothpaste market. Moreover, the emphasis on using toothpaste is also rising as people are opting for ways to reduce or avoid the occurrence of various oral disorders.
Poor oral health practices such as high tobacco and alcohol consumption results in significantly deteriorating oral health. This in turn is also driving the adoption of various toothpaste thereby impacting the growth of the market. Moreover, the popularity of toothpaste that comes with the integrated property of mouthwash is also rising. In addition to this, increasing emphasis on ad-campaigns by the key market players coupled with high penetration of social media platforms is also rising awareness regarding the importance of oral health which in turn is also driving the adoption of toothpaste.
Key questions addressed by the report
- What is the market growth rate?
- Which segment and region dominate the market in the base year?
- Which segment and region will project the fastest growth in the market?
- How COVID-19 impacted the market?
o Deviation from the pre-COVID-19 forecast
o Most affected region and segment
- Who is the leader in the market?
- How players are addressing challenges to sustain growth?
- Where is the investment opportunity?
Global Oral care Market Report Segment
By Product
- Sensitivity
- Whitening
- Children’s
- Herbal
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Offline Channel
Global Toothpaste Market Report Segment
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Amway Corp.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Dabur India Ltd.
- Dr. Fresh, LLC
- GC Corp.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
