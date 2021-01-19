Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Trends, Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

The remote patient monitoring systems market is expected to grow significantly attributed to the rising geriatric population and increasing adoption of wearable devices. As most of the geriatric patients are suffering from several diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and so on, additionally some geriatric patients can’t even walk properly which makes it difficult for them to go to clinics for regular checkups. However, with remote monitoring systems, patient can collect the required data from there smartphone at their ease and send it to the physician due to which there is high demand for these systems.

Moreover, the rising adoption of smartphone and wearable devices are fueling the remote patient monitoring systems industry. As smartphones are getting cheaper and most of the smartphones nowadays comes with additional sensors which makes it easier for the patients to collect the data. Additionally, wearable technology is rapidly growing with the launch of new devices such as fitness bands, mobile ECG’s and so on. It enables them to provide valuable information about the health of an individual hence fueling the growth of the market.

Remote patient monitoring system is a method that allows patients to use the latest advances such as mobile devices to collect data generated by the patients and then send it to a medical professional for analyzing. Vital signs, weight, blood pressure, and heart rate are the most common types of physiological data that can be collected by remote patient monitoring system. A special telehealth computer is used to send this collected data to the doctor or software applications which can be installed on a smartphone or tablet.

Another factor that is driving the market is string government regulation. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives to control increasing healthcare costs. Additionally, due to the technological advancements and the development of efficient monitoring products is propelling the remote patient monitoring systems market. In the US, a government initiative Obamacare was implemented to impose penalties on the hospitals charging patients more. Further according to the act the government reduced patient readmission cost admitting within 30days after discharge, therefore, increasing the usage of remote patient monitoring systems by the doctors hence contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market- Segmentation

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Cancer

Diabetes

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market -Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

A&D Co. Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Dexcom, Inc.

Docobo Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

ResMed Ltd.

Schiller AG

Senseonics Holdings

Spacelabs Healthcare

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

