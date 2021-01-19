mHealth Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

mHealth or mobile health, is a component of eHealth. It is defined as a medical health practice supported by wireless devices, which include mobile phones, wearable medical devices, patient monitoring devices, sensors and personal digital assistants. The health of individuals is analysed and monitored on the basis of various parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure and so forth.
Increasing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, rising adoption of connected devices and mHealth apps, and supportive government regulations are the major factors that are augmenting the market growth. Besides, low cost and effective utility of medical devices, rising usage of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms for healthcare are further motivating the market. As mHealth apps and wireless medical devices are heavily dependent on internet, increasing penetration of internet services are estimated to boost the market growth of the mHealth. In 2017, as per international Telecommunication Union, the estimated total number of internet users across the globe was 3.5 billion, up from 3.1 billion in 2015.
However, certain factors such as data security issues associated with the use of wireless devices and rising incidences of data theft are estimated to be the major restraints in the growth of the market. Less internet penetration in the underdeveloped economies, lack of a standardized regulation and accuracy problem of devices are some restrains to the market. Accuracy of all apps are not trustable due to lack of any standardized regulation across the globe, which also hinder the growth of the market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET BY PRODUCTS
MEDICAL DEVICES
- BLOOD GLUCOSE METERS
- BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORS
- PULSE OXIMETRY
- NEUROLOGICAL MONITORING DEVICES
- APNEA AND SLEEP MONITORING DEVICES
- HEART RATE MONITORS
- WEARABLE FITNESS SENSOR DEVICES
MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE APPLICATIONS
- GENERAL HEALTH AND FITNESS APPS
- CHRONIC CARE MANAGEMENT APPS
- MEDICATION MANAGEMENT APPS
- PATIENT MANAGEMENT & MONITORING APPS
GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET BY SERVICES
- DIAGNOSIS SERVICES
- MONITORING SERVICES
- PREVENTION SERVICES
- TREATMENT SERVICES
- FITNESS AND WELLNESS SERVICES
GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET BY APPLICATIONS
- CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES
- DIABETES
- RESPIRATORY DISEASES
- NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- KEY STRATEGIES
- KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
NORTH AMERICAN
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
EUROPE
- UK
- GERMANY
- SPAIN
- FRANCE
- ITALY
APAC
- INDIA
- CHINA
- JAPAN
- REST OF APAC
REST OF THE WORLD
COMPANY PROFILES
- AGAMATRIX, INC.
- AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
- ALIPHCOM DBA JAWBONE
- ALIVECOR INC.
- ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.
- APPLE INC.
- AT&T INC.
- ATHENAHEALTH INC.
- BIOTELEMETRY INC.
- BOSTON SCIENTIFIC
