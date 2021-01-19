mHealth Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

mHealth or mobile health, is a component of eHealth. It is defined as a medical health practice supported by wireless devices, which include mobile phones, wearable medical devices, patient monitoring devices, sensors and personal digital assistants. The health of individuals is analysed and monitored on the basis of various parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure and so forth.

Increasing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare delivery, rising adoption of connected devices and mHealth apps, and supportive government regulations are the major factors that are augmenting the market growth. Besides, low cost and effective utility of medical devices, rising usage of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms for healthcare are further motivating the market. As mHealth apps and wireless medical devices are heavily dependent on internet, increasing penetration of internet services are estimated to boost the market growth of the mHealth. In 2017, as per international Telecommunication Union, the estimated total number of internet users across the globe was 3.5 billion, up from 3.1 billion in 2015.

However, certain factors such as data security issues associated with the use of wireless devices and rising incidences of data theft are estimated to be the major restraints in the growth of the market. Less internet penetration in the underdeveloped economies, lack of a standardized regulation and accuracy problem of devices are some restrains to the market. Accuracy of all apps are not trustable due to lack of any standardized regulation across the globe, which also hinder the growth of the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET BY PRODUCTS

MEDICAL DEVICES

BLOOD GLUCOSE METERS

BLOOD PRESSURE MONITORS

PULSE OXIMETRY

NEUROLOGICAL MONITORING DEVICES

APNEA AND SLEEP MONITORING DEVICES

HEART RATE MONITORS

WEARABLE FITNESS SENSOR DEVICES

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE APPLICATIONS

GENERAL HEALTH AND FITNESS APPS

CHRONIC CARE MANAGEMENT APPS

MEDICATION MANAGEMENT APPS

PATIENT MANAGEMENT & MONITORING APPS

GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET BY SERVICES

DIAGNOSIS SERVICES

MONITORING SERVICES

PREVENTION SERVICES

TREATMENT SERVICES

FITNESS AND WELLNESS SERVICES

GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

DIABETES

RESPIRATORY DISEASES

NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

KEY STRATEGIES

KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

NORTH AMERICAN

UNITED STATES

CANADA

EUROPE

UK

GERMANY

SPAIN

FRANCE

ITALY

APAC

INDIA

CHINA

JAPAN

REST OF APAC

REST OF THE WORLD

COMPANY PROFILES

AGAMATRIX, INC.

AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ALIPHCOM DBA JAWBONE

ALIVECOR INC.

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC.

APPLE INC.

AT&T INC.

ATHENAHEALTH INC.

BIOTELEMETRY INC.

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

