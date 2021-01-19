North American Confectionery Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

The North American confectionery market is anticipated to grow with a considerable CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026). The confectionary market growth is mainly influenced by the growing demand for premium chocolate and various other good quality ethically sourced cocoa products. Additionally, the prevalence of obesity is also high across the region. According to the CDC’s survey, in 2019 approximately 40.0% of adults and 18.5% of children in the age range of 2 to 19 years in the US have obesity disorder. Hence, the high obesity rate across the region is driving the adoption of healthy products such as low calorie, high cocoa, and functional ingredient-based ingredients in the confectionery industry.

Furthermore, the fitness trend is also gaining considerable popularity across the region with more and more people opting for gym and health clubs. This is anticipated to increase the adoption of protein bars and other healthy ingredient-based confections. Moreover, the seasonal chocolate gifting trend across the region is also increasing the adoption of premium chocolate. In addition to this, strong campaigns are also aiding companies’ revenue with increasing the popularity of confectioneries among people. This in turn will also impact the growth of the North American confectionery market during the forecast period.

