Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market 2018 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2023

Global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market is predicted to grow at a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). In the medical device industry, major growth has been observed as IoT based medical technology has been adopted widely in developed economies. The IoMT is a collection of medical devices and applications connected to healthcare IT systems via online computer networks. Currently, the most IoT initiatives in the medical industry have been revolving around the improvement of patient’s health including remote monitoring and telemonitoring. Large adoption of electronic health records (EHR) has been the major factor driving market growth. In 2016, more than 95% of hospitals were eligible for the Medicare and Medicaid EHR Incentive Program to have achieved meaningful use of certified health IT. Additionally, the presence of major market players such as Philips and GE healthcare and increasing healthcare spending act as major motivators of growth of the market.

High costs of IoT based medical devices along with lack of skilled professionals towards IOT technology act as major restraints for the market growth. The reason behind the high cost is the requirement of the installation of software, hardware, training fees, networking infrastructure, & IT support. However, increasing technological advancement supported by start-ups and rising demand for point of care medical devices countries are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The IoMT market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America has been predicted to dominate the global Interne IoMT market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and IT industry. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to rising digitalization in the healthcare sector and increasing adoption of EHR in the emerging countries.

Market Segmentation

Internet of Medical Things Market by Component

Medical Devices

Software and Solutions

Services

On-Premise Based Services

Cloud-Based Services

Internet of Medical Things Market by Application

Patient Monitoring

Telemedicine

Connected Imaging

Drug Development

Fitness and Wellness Measurement

Others

Internet of Medical Things Market by End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes and Academics

Homecare

Competitive Landscape

Key Strategy Analysis

Key Company Analysis

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

Adheretech, LLC.

AliveCor, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

BioSerenity SAS

Carre Technologies, Inc.

CenTrak, Inc.

Chrono Therapeutics, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cue Health, Inc,

EarlySense, Ltd.

Evermind, Inc.

EyeNetra, Inc.

GE Healthcare

GlucoVista, Inc.

Google, LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corp.

InfoBionic, Inc.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Kinsa, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MAD Apparel, Inc.

Mc10, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Microsoft Corp.

NeuroSky, Inc.

Neurovigil, Inc.

Owlet Baby Care, Inc.

Qardio, Inc.

SAP SE

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

