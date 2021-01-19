Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2026

The global ADAS market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. ADAS is a rapidly emerging technology and is expected to find a significant growth in the automotive industry to increase safety, comfort, and tracking. Major factors augmenting the growth of the market include the high number of road accidents globally. Most of the road accidents involve human errors which can be reduced by the use of the ADAS system. Due to this, a number of government regulations are introduced in favor of ADAS. For instance, the individual New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) has been introduced by various countries such as Euro NCAP, Chinese C-NCAP, ASEAN NCAP other than Global NCAP. Earlier the technology was employed for high-end cars to provide better comfort. With the increasing focus on safety, the market potential for ADAS has been extended to mid-range cars as well. A major restraint to the market is the additional cost associated with the ADAS. Moreover, the trade war between major automotive export countries such as the US & China, and Japan and South Korea are is also expected to increase the manufacturing cost of the component, which will increase the market value.

The ADAS market is segmented on the basis of technology, system, and vehicle type. By technology, the market is segmented into Cameras, LiDAR, Radar, and Wi-Fi. All these find a significant application in a vehicle. LiDAR technology is widely adopted for the self-driving vehicle by companies such as Google (Waymo) and Tesla, which is expected to provide a significant market growth to the segment. Radar technology is widely used for a short distance and will find significant growth due to the shift from 20s GHz technology to 70s GHz technology in the upcoming period. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to have a major market share along with a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

By system, the market is divided into Adaptive Cruise Control, Intelligent Park Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Driver Monitoring System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Night Vision System, Pedestrian Detection System, and Others. Among these, Adaptive cruise control, Electronic stability system, and Intelligent Park Assist are expected to have a major market during the forecast period. Regulations related to these technologies have been already introduced in various economies including the US, and European countries.

Market Segmentation

ADAS Market by Technology

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

WiFi

Global ADAS Market by System

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Other (Cross Traffic Alert, Road Sign Recognition, Adaptive Front Light)

Global ADAS Market by Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Construction Equipments

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Profiles

AImotive GmbH

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

Ambarella Inc

Aptiv PLC

Autoliv Inc

Blackberry Ltd.

Cognitive Technologies Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corp.

Ficosa International SA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Magna International Inc.

NVIDIA Corp

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA

Velodyne Lidar

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

