Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth 2019 to 2025

The electric scooters and motorcycles market is expected to record a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Electric motorcycles, also known as electric motorcycles or e-bikes, are made of strong metal and fiber frames integrated with mechanical and electronic components. Likewise, an electric scooter is a two-wheeled vehicle powered by an internal combustion engine and has a metal or fiber body consisting of a footrest on which the rider rests. Piaggio Vespa, TVS Jupiter and Aprilla SRV 850 are common examples of scooters. The electric scooter and motorcycle market has seen significant growth as the demand for sustainable transportation increases. Growing environmental issues along with favorable government initiatives are some of the key drivers driving the market growth.

The following players are covered in this report:

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Hero Electric

Vmoto Limited

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Johammer

Saietta Group

Energica

Alta Motors

Lightning

Yamaha

BMW

KTM

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market segmentation by Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Li-Ion

Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market segmentation by Application

Traffic

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Biosurgery industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Report

What was the Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

