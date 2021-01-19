Caramel Ingredients Market Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Caramel Ingredients Market is expected to grow from USD 1.72 billion in 2015 to USD 2.65 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7%.

The use of caramel ingredients in the food and beverage industry; Applications in the booming bakery, confectionery and beverage industry are key factors driving the growth of this market. Caramel ingredients are made through a process called caramelization, in which various sugar ingredients are heated with dairy products such as butter and cream.

Key players in the market include Kerry Group (Ireland), Cargill (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Puratos Group (Belgium), and Sethness Caramel Color (US). Other players include DDW The Color House (US), Nigay (France), Metarom (France), Martin Braun KG (Germany), Göteborgsfood Budapest ZRT (Hungary), and Bakels Worldwide (Switzerland).

By Application:

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Ice creams & desserts

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic construction

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Caramel Ingredients industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Caramel Ingredients Market Report

1. What was the Caramel Ingredients Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Caramel Ingredients Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Caramel Ingredients Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

