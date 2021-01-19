Caprolactam Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2025

Caprolactam is estimated to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2018 to USD 15.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

It is the source of the production of nylon products. Due to its excellent properties such as elasticity, abrasion resistance, high strength, low moisture retention, chemical resistance and oil resistance, it is widely used in the manufacture of nylon fibers and resins. This has helped the market gain traction over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the caprolactam market are AdvanSix Inc. (US), Alpek S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), The Aquafil Group (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), Capro Co. (South Korea), China Petrochemical Development Corporation (Taiwan), Domo Chemicals (Germany), Grupa Azoty (Poland)

On the basis of application, the caprolactam market has been segmented as follows:

Nylon 6 Fibers

Textile Filament

Industrial Filament

Carpet Filament

Staple Fiber

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Caprolactam industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Caprolactam Market Report

1. What was the Caprolactam Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Caprolactam Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Caprolactam Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

