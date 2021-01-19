Electric Vehicle Market, Industry Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global electric vehicle market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2019-2025. Electric vehicles run on electricity, unlike vehicles that run on fuel. Instead of an internal combustion engine, the vehicle is powered by an electric motor that requires a continuous supply of energy from the battery. Various batteries are used in this vehicle. These include lithium-ion, molten salt, zinc air, and various nickel-based designs. Electric vehicles are primarily designed to replace traditional ways of travel that lead to environmental pollution. Electric vehicles have gained popularity due to numerous technological advances. Electric vehicles outperform conventional vehicles by providing high fuel economy, low carbon emissions and maintenance, charging convenience at home, smooth driving and reduced engine noise.

The following players are covered in this report:

Volkswagen

Mitsubishi

Renault

Nissan

BMW

Tesla

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai

PSA

Electric Vehicle Market segmentation by Type

PHEV

BEV

Electric Vehicle Market segmentation by Application

Home

Commercial

Key Questions Answered by Electric Vehicle Market Report

What was the Electric Vehicle Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025). What will be the CAGR of Electric Vehicle Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Electric Vehicle Market was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

