Eurowire

Industrial 3d Printing Market 2019 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2025

The Global Industrial 3d Printing Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 16.3% during 2019-2025. Industrial 3D printing is used in industry to create architectural models for tooling and repair in heavy equipment, mechanical and robotics. 3D printing technology enables fast and cost-effective scaling of models in industries such as aerospace and defense, electricity, food and beverage, jewelry, and medical. A full report of Global Industrial 3d Printing Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/industrial-3d-printing-market/44626/  The following players are covered in this report:

By Application 

  • Prototyping
  • Manufacturing

By Offering

  • Printers
  • Materials
  • Software
  • Services

By Technology

  • Stereolithography
  • Fused Deposition Modelling
  • Selective Laser Sintering
  • Direct Metal Laser Sintering
  • Others

By Process

  • Material Extrusion
  • Material Jetting
  • Binder Jetting
  • Sheet Lamination

By Process

  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Jewelry
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others
