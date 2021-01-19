Carbon Graphite Felt Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast to 2026

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market size was USD 266.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 460.8 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The improved performance of carbon fiber in high temperature applications and the increasing demand for high performance batteries are expected factors to drive the global carbon felt and graphite felt market during the forecast period.

Leading players operating in the carbon felt and graphite felt market include SGL Group (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd. (China)

Carbon felt and graphite felt market, by raw material type

PAN

Pitch

Rayon

Carbon felt and graphite felt market, by product type:

Soft Felt

Rigid Felt

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Carbon Graphite Felt industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Carbon Graphite Felt Market Report

1. What was the Carbon Graphite Felt Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).

2. What will be the CAGR of Carbon Graphite Felt Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Carbon Graphite Felt Market was the market leader in 2018?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

