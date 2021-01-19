Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunity, Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

The global EVSE (Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019-2025. An electric vehicle (EV) supply is an assembly that is installed to safely deliver electrical energy to an electric vehicle for the purpose of charging batteries. This type of assembly is also known as electric vehicle charging station and electric charging point. EV supply equipment transmits electricity for the purpose of charging electric vehicles such as plug-in electric vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles. Additionally, conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are recharged at conventional gas stations, while EVs can be recharged at multiple locations such as residential, commercial and highway charging stations.

The following players are covered in this report:

BYD

Shinry

Tccharger

Panasonic

Webasto

Toyota Industries

Nichicon

Leviton

IES Synergy

Auto Electric Power Plant

Pod Point

Clipper Creek

Xuji Group

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market segmentation by Type

AC Charging

DC Charging

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market segmentation by Application

Residential Charging

Public Charging

